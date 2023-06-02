K'taka: Lightning strikes pump house, disrupts supply

Karnataka: Lightning strikes pump house, water supply disrupted

DHNS, Madikeri (Kodagu district),
  • Jun 02 2023, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 02:55 ist
The water supply in Virajpet town has been disrupted after lightning struck the pump house at Bhethri on Thursday night. Electrical equipment and other machinery at the pump house are damaged due to the lightning strike. Experts from Mysuru have been called in to take up repair.

Water crisis in the town will worsen if the pump house is not repaired on time. Water level in the borewells has depleted and therefore, it had become difficult to supply water through tankers, Virajpet town municipality Chief Officer Chandrakumar said. 

