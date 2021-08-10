Karnataka likely to drop 'false' cases against right-wingers

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday hinted that his government would continue to drop “false” cases lodged against pro-Hindu activists and BJP workers.

Bommai was responding to Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary’s petition to the government on withdrawing “false” cases that have been filed targeting BJP and pro-Hindu workers in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and other parts of the state.

“[Poojary’s] petition is to withdraw politically-motivated cases that were filed by previous governments,” he said.

“In the last two years, we have already withdrawn some cases not just against BJP workers, but also those that were unnecessarily filed against farmers and pro-Kannada activists,” he said, adding that more cases will be reviewed for withdrawal as per the High Court and Supreme Court directions.

Bommai also defended RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa’s “hit back” statement.

“What he said is not inflammatory. He merely recalled the attacks on our party workers in the past,” he said.

“The atrocities and murders that took place during previous governments in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Karwar and Sirsi... workers from one party and organiSation were killed openly. He spoke in that pain,” Bommai said.

Bommai served as the home minister since 2019, until his elevation as chief minister late last month.

In his meeting with police officials, Bommai directed them to take all measures to prevent the third wave of Covid-19.

Precautions have to be taken at the border districts and inspection at border checkposts is mandatory, he told them.

He also asked them to strengthen law and order, be citizen friendly and implement welfare programmes for the uniformed personnel.

Officials have been asked to stringently check the crime rate in the state.

Gambling, dark web and other illegal activities must be controlled, he said.

“I have also given clear instruction that there should not be any nexus between the police and the land mafia,” Bommai said.

“We have already taken action and some officials have been suspended. We will take further stringent action.”