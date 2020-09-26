Karnataka likely to see total bandh on Monday as protests against farm, labour bills intensify

Monday's Karnataka bandh called to protest anti-farmer and anti-labour bills is expected to be total as farmers associations, trade unions, various rights groups and organisations have come together.

All the associations passed a resolution under the banner of the 'Raita, Karmika, Dalit Aikya Horata' forum, condemning the state government's move to pass the Land Reforms Bill, which they said, would hand over the farmers' rights to the rich and the real estate, and establishes power of corporates over the APMC markets.

The forum said that Monday's bandh will be the beginning of its fight to prevent the government from implementing the amended laws.

The forum also said that in the coming days, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would be gheraoed wherever he is seen. Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, whose faction stayed away from Friday’s road blockage protests, said there was no difference among the factions on Monday's bandh.

"Hundreds of organisations will join hands on Monday to stage the biggest protest. The state will go under voluntary shut down from 6 am to 6 pm. This is a collective decision," he said.

Goods transporters, taxi and auto rickshaw drivers have already announced their support to the bandh. The government will try to keep its services, including banking and transport, running despite the bandh. However, the protest is likely to disrupt them during the course of the day.

What's available: Vegetable, milk, medicine, petrol and diesel and other essential services, including Namma Metro.

Services to be affected: Taxi, auto-rickshaw, BMTC, KSRTC and other transport services.