Karnataka liquor-sourcing portal down, retailer spirits low

Tipplers could face problems buying their favourite brand of liquor in the coming days as the web portal used by retailers to replenish their stocks has been down since July 1.

The new online system to get fresh stocks from the Karnataka State Beverage Corporation Ltd (KSBCL) depots, according to retailers, was launched three months ago and faced several problems before it broke down completely.

With daily sales worth Rs 65 crore from liquor depots across the state, the breakdown has led to losses exceeding Rs 200 crore, retailers say.

Excise Department officials acknowledged the problem and said that the technical glitch would be addressed at the earliest.

Speaking to DH, Bengaluru Wine Merchants’ Association president Lokesh said that many vendors were unable to buy liquor for the past four days due to a ‘data entry’ problem in the new portal of KSBCL. “We are neither receiving any products nor are the depots able to generate bills for the required liquor stock,” he said.

Many of the vendors are wary that their stock will go completely dry before the problem is addressed. Retail vendors have been facing this problem ever since the new software-based system was implemented for procurement at the beginning of the fiscal, Lokesh said.

In the earlier system that was in force till the end of March 2022, retail vendors could transfer money through RTGS and raise indents for the required spirits manually. Now, they have to raise indents using a web portal.

S L Rajendra Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Excise said the issue is being attended to and will be sorted out soon. Due to the problems in the portal, the department has “enabled raising indents on a manual basis at depot level to ensure that sales are not affected,” he said.