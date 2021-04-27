Karnataka liquor stores, APMC mandis open from 6 to 10 am

The Karnataka government has permitted liquor stores and microbreweries can sell alcoholic beverages between 6 and 10 am during the lockdown period.

According to an order issued by the Excise Department, only takeaways will be allowed till the early hours of May 12, when the current lockdown period is expected to end.

The government has also allowed the operation of APMC mandis and establishments, dealing with construction materials, between 6 and 10 am in the morning.

Though liquor stores were allowed to operate as per the guidelines issued on Monday, April 26, a detailed order regarding the sale of liquor was issued by the Excise Department on Tuesday.

The employees of the MRP outlets and other liquor stores are mandated to wear gloves and masks, and social distancing measures should be implemented strictly.

The department has set a two-litre limit for takeaways at microbreweries. The order will not be applicable to liquor stores inside malls and supermarkets. The licence holders of the establishments will be held responsible for any violation of the guidelines issued by the government, the department said in the order.