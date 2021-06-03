Karnataka lockdown extended: What's allowed, what's not

The Karnataka government announced on Thursday that the Covid lockdown in the state will be extended till June 14 as the virus is not under “complete control”.

The lockdown was originally meant to end on June 7.

Under the existing lockdown norms, shops selling essential goods are allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am, with the public allowed to use their vehicles to move around only for purchasing essentials, emergencies or vaccination.

From Thursday, export-oriented businesses are allowed to operate in the state.

Here is what's allowed and what's not allowed in the extended lockdown:

What's allowed:

1. Only the Offices of the State Government and their Autonomous Bodies, Corporations such as Health, Medical Education, Police, Home Guards, BBMP etc shall function (outside containment zone).

2. Only the Offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous/Subordinate Offices and Public Corporations such as Defence, Defence PSUs, central armed police forces, telecommunication, etc shall function (outside containment zones).

3. All health Services, including hospitals, nursing homes, AYUSH and veterinary hospitals, to remain functional (outside containment zone).

4. All agriculture and allied activities are allowed. Shops and godowns, related to farming, custom hiring centres, machinery are permitted from 6 am to 10 am outside containment zones.

5. Operation of homes for children/disabled/mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitutes/women/widows outside containment zone to be functional.

6. All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through stores, or e-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Movement of all types of goods including empty goods vehicles will be allowed.

7. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am. Public Distribution System shops are allowed. Takeaway only is allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10 am. The sale of vegetables and fruits through pushcarts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Milk booths and Hopcoms outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management.

8. All food processing and related industries, banks, insurance offices and ATM, print and electronic media will be allowed to function.

9. Telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services shall be allowed. Employees and vehicles of Telecom and Internet Service providers shall be allowed unrestricted movement on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organisation/institution.

10. Construction activities with in-situ labourers/workers will be allowed outside the containment zone adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Works related to pre-monsoon preparation/road construction activity is permitted.

11. Scheduled weddings are permitted strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people.

12. Cremation/funerals to be allowed with a maximum of 5 people.

13. All units/establishments which are directly engaged in exports are permitted to function with 30 per cent of their staff strength, strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Department of Commerce & Industries will notify the list of permitted units/establishments. All such units which employ more than 1,000 persons shall do Covid-19 tests for at least 10 per cent of the employees randomly twice a week.

Separate SOP will be issued for garments exporting units.

Restricted movement of individuals:

1. Intra-district movement of passenger vehicles and buses only in emergency cases and strictly adhering to the prevailing SOPs/guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Movement of Officers/personnel travelling with the valid ID card issued by their Organization/Institution to the place of work and back for permitted activities in these guidelines.

2. Movement of Officers/Staff of High Court of Karnataka, Officers/Staff of District Judiciary holding official ID Card are permitted even beyond office hours to attend official work at High Court, Home Office of Hon'ble Chief Justice/other Hon'ble Judges and respective offices at the districts.

3. Passenger vehicles including Airport Buses/Taxis/ Auto Rickshaws to and fro from Railway stations and airports are permitted. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets.

4. Autos and taxis (including cab aggregators) are permitted for travel related to an emergency purpose.

What's not allowed:

1. Metro rail services will not be allowed across the state.

2. Taxis (including auto-rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except while hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines

3. Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions, etc will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

4. Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services will not be permitted, except those meant for housing health/police/Government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and step-down Hospitals. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away/home delivery of food items only. No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. The only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries can use vehicles for home delivery.

5. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will be closed.

6. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations are not allowed.

7. All religious places, places of worship shall be closed for the public.