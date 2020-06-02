Karnataka lockdown: KSRTC to run services till 9 pm

Karnataka lockdown: KSRTC to run services till 9 pm

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2020, 00:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 00:28 ist
Representative image

In view of the increasing demand, the KSRTC has extended its services by two hours with the last buses departing at 9 pm instead of 7 pm.

The KSRTC has increased number of services steadily over the last few days as more number of people are getting on board the buses for inter-district travel.

“We had planned to operate 3,500 buses on Monday and ended up plying an additional 100 buses,” a senior official said, adding that the demand has increased sharply over the last week.

Officials, however, said no decision has been taken on resuming inter-state travel. Running buses to neighbouring states require coordination between the governments and also at the border, which needs time, they said, adding that a decision will be made soon.

KSRTC
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown

