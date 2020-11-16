Karnataka logs 1,157 fresh Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,157 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the infection count and toll to 8,62,804 and 11,541 respectively, the health department said.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "1,157 new Covid cases have been reported in Karnataka today and 2,188 recoveries...8,25,141 people have recovered in the state so far with a recovery rate of 95.63 per cent.

With zero fatality in 24 districts, the state's mortality rate stands at 1.33 per cent."

The total infections comprise 8,25,141 discharges cumulatively including 2,188 on Monday and 26,103 total active cases including 730 in the ICU, the health bulletin issued by the department said.

Bengaluru accounted for 597 cases and six deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,57,877 infections, 4,009 deaths, 3,35,938 discharges, including 833 on Monday, and 17,929 active cases.

Only Bengaluru showed the infections in three digits whereas there were 12 districts where the cases were in single digit and zero fatalities in 24 districts including Kalaburagi for the second time in a row.

Kalaburagi was the district where the first death due to coronavirus took place in the country.

According to the health bulletin, 64 fresh infections were reported in Mysuru, 64 in Mandya, 52 in Hassan, 50 in Dakshina Kannada and 46 in Bengaluru Rural district. Ballari, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Raichur, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura were also among the districts where the infections were reported.

There were only two fresh cases in Kodagu and Koppal and four in Haveri and Shivamogga.

According to the health bulletin, there were two deaths in Ballari and one each in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada. There were as many as 76,545 tests done on Monday including 66,857 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 95.68 lakh, the department added.