Karnataka logs 22,578 new Covid-19 cases; total recoveries top 20 lakh

A total of over 20 lakh Covid-19 related recoveries have been recorded in Karnataka so far, as the state on Tuesday reported 38,224 new discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, which was at 22,758, the health department said on Tuesday.

The state logged 588 more deaths, taking the toll to 26,399, while the caseload stood at 24,72,973.

Of the fresh cases reported today, 6,243 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 13,210 discharges and 350 deaths.

As of May 25 evening, cumulatively 24,72,973 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,399 deaths and 20,22,172 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,24,381.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 21.13 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.58 per cent.

Belagavi reported 24 deaths today, Ballari (20), Shivamogga (19), Mysuru (17), Uttara Kannada (15), Tumakuru (14), followed by others.

Mysuru accounted for 2,241 deaths, Tumakuru 1,312, Hassan 1,285, Belagavi 1,260, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,31,496, followed by Mysuru 1,31,656 and Tumakuru 96,740.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 9,00,081, followed by Mysuru 1,14,998 and Tumakuru 73,178.

A total of over 2,89,23,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,07,675 were tested on Tuesday alone.