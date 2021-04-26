Karnataka logs 29,744 new Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths

Karnataka on Monday recorded 29,744 fresh coronavirus cases. Bengaluru Urban alone reported 16,545 cases on the day.

As many as 201 deaths were reported, with Bengaluru Urban recording 105 deaths. With this, the death toll has risen to 14,627.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 2,81,042.

Ballari reported 18 deaths.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Over 10,663 people were discharged from hospitals taking the total recoveries so far to 10,73,257. So far, Karnataka has seen 13,68,945 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Among the total active cases, 1,815 patients are currently admitted in ICUs across the state. The positivity rate for the day stood at 17.87%, while the case fatality rate for the day was 0.67%. A total of 1,66,407 samples were tested on Monday. Mysuru reported 1,563 cases, Tumakuru 1,197, Mandya 929, and Kalaburagi 872 cases.

As many as 88,27,370 people have received vaccination in the state so far.