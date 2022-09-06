Karnataka logs 592 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

The state recorded 592 new Covid-19 cases taking the state's active caseload to 4,573, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Tuesday. The day's test positivity rate stood at 3.21%. Of the 592 cases, 355 were recorded in Bengaluru.
Two deaths were reported - one each in Shivamogga and Kalaburagi. With this, the state's total number of Covid deaths is now 40,209.
A total of 18,429 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 889 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,10,998.
