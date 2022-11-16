Karnataka logs 60 fresh Covid-19 cases in state

Karnataka logs 60 fresh Covid-19 cases in state



DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 16 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 05:29 ist

Karnataka recorded 60 Covid-19 cases on November 15, taking the state's active caseload to 1,614, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Wednesday.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 1.04%. Of the 60 cases, 32 were from Bengaluru. No deaths were reported.

A total of 5,959 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 165 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,28,632.

