Karnataka logs 967 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths 

Karnataka on Friday clocked 967 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29,60,131, while 10 deaths pushed the toll to 37,472.

The day also saw 921 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,05,604.

Active cases stood at 17,028, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 310 cases and two fatalities, it said. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covid-19 hotspot with 141 fresh infections and two fatalities.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Udupi 96, Kodagu 74, Hassan 61, Mysuru 55, Tumakuru 41 and Chikkamagaluru 37. Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Haveri, Ramanagara and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero deaths.

Twenty-four districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,67,679 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.51 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 4.71 crore, with 44,634 people being inoculated on Friday, it said.