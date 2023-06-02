Karnataka: Lokayukta complaint against RGUHS registrar

The Bangalore University Post Graduate and Research Scholars Association has filed a complaint before the Lokayukta demanding a probe against the registrar (evaluation) of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

In the complaint, the association alleged that the registrar (evaluation) Dr Ramakrishna Reddy has misused his power to admit his son to a medical course. "There are even corruption cases pending against him, but the previous BJP government did not initiate any action. We demand the Lokayukta to conduct a probe against all the allegations," said Lokesh Ram, office-bearer of the association.

In the complaint, they leveled allegations that Reddy is holding more than one post. "We have even filed a complaint before the Chief Secretary demanding investigation. Allegation is not against holding various posts, but he draws salary and other benefits from all those posts," he added.

When contacted, Reddy said: "It is the second complaint. I've already replied to Lokayukta in the first complaint. The reply given by me is under scrutiny."

Reacting to the complaint, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said he was always for one post for one person and he would obtain details on the complaint.