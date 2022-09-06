Karnataka: Lokayukta initiates suo motu proceedings against 10 BBMP-run hospitals

The Lokayukta has initiated suo motu proceedings against 10 BBMP-run hospitals following deficiencies observed during a recent surprise visit.

A number of officials and doctors have been asked to submit a response along with action taken to address the malpractices that were reported.

Secretary to the government, Urban Development Department; BBMP Chief Commissioner; BBMP Special Commissioner (Health); and BBMP Chief Health Officer (CHO) are among the officers who have been asked to report to the Lokayukta with their response before October 20.

Poor maintenance, lack of hygiene and cleanliness, and shortage of staff and medicine were among the major observations during the Lokayukta's surprise visit.

Apart from BBMP-run hospitals, 18 officials from government hospitals like Minto Eye Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health have also been asked to respond.