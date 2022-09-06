Lokayukta begins proceedings against 10 BBMP hospitals

Karnataka: Lokayukta initiates suo motu proceedings against 10 BBMP-run hospitals

A number of officials and doctors have been asked to submit a response along with action taken to address the malpractices that were reported

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 06 2022, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 04:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Lokayukta has initiated suo motu proceedings against 10 BBMP-run hospitals following deficiencies observed during a recent surprise visit.

A number of officials and doctors have been asked to submit a response along with action taken to address the malpractices that were reported.

Secretary to the government, Urban Development Department; BBMP Chief Commissioner; BBMP Special Commissioner (Health); and BBMP Chief Health Officer (CHO) are among the officers who have been asked to report to the Lokayukta with their response before October 20.

Poor maintenance, lack of hygiene and cleanliness, and shortage of staff and medicine were among the major observations during the Lokayukta's surprise visit.

Apart from BBMP-run hospitals, 18 officials from government hospitals like Minto Eye Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health have also been asked to respond.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
BBMP

What's Brewing

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

 