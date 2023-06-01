Karnataka: Lokayukta raid on 15 officials yield booty worth Rs 48.74 crore

The Lokayukta sleuths who carried out raids on 15 government officials in the disproportionate assets case on Wednesday across the state have found valuables worth Rs 48.74 crore worth during the raids from all 15 officials.

The police are yet to ascertain the percentage of DA for each officer and they are also in the process of verifying the documents.

The Lokayukta police had conducted simultaneous raids in 57 places, including residences, offices and residences of relatives belonging to the 15 government officials in Bengaluru city, rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Haveri and Koppal.

According to Lokayukta officials, they have concluded the raids except in two places, late at night on Wednesday.

The details of the findings during the search of each officer:

1) H J Ramesh, Chief Engineer and Director (Technical) at Bescom, Corporate Office, KR Circle, Bengaluru: Immovable properties worth Rs 1.4 crore; 1 house at Basaveshwaranagar; 1 under-construction house at BEML Layout, Basaveshwaranagar, Bengaluru; 1 site at Davangere; 1 KIADB plot (0.5 acres) in the aerospace sector, Devanahalli and 0.75-acre plot at Sompura Industrial Town, Dobbspet - Total value Rs 5.6 crore.

2) T V Narayanappa, Deputy Director of Factories, Karmika Bhavana, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru: 1 site at Hejjala Judicial Layout; 1 house at Vijayanagar, Bengaluru; 2 houses at KR Puram, Bengaluru; 10 acres of land at Mulbagal, Kolar district and movable properties worth Rs 22 lakh --- Total value Rs 2.5 crore.

3) S D Rangaswamy, secretary, Kittanahalli gram panchayat, Bengaluru North taluk: 7.02 acres of agricultural land in Doddaballapur; A poultry farm, a two-storey building having 10 rented houses, a commercial complex of 5 storeys, a triplex house at Doddaballapur; 1 four-wheeler and 1 two-wheeler --- Total value Rs 2.5 crore.

4) N G Pramod Kumar, Executive Engineer, BBMP, South Division, Bommanahalli zone, Bengaluru; A residential apartment of 11 houses built on 60x50 site at Devarahalli, K M Doddi, Mandya; 1.2 acres converted land at Devarhalli, KM Doddi, Mandya; A 60x40 site at Sathagalli, Mysuru; A 60x88 site at 4th stage Vijayanagar; A 78x82 site at 4th stage Vijayanagar; A 42x25 site at Vasanthpura, Bengaluru; A 2BHK Flat at JP Nagar Bangalore; Two four-wheelers; Gold 857 gm; Silver - 749 gm and Rs 1.40 lakh in cash --- Total value Rs 8 crore.

5) N Muttu, Chief Accounts Officer, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA): Rs 36,50,000 in bank accounts; 435 gm of gold ornaments; 1.7 kg of silver articles; One four-wheeler; An under-construction building on a 40x60 site and a three-storey building in Mysuru --- Total value Rs 2.7 crore.

6) J Mahesh, Superintendent Engineer, Deputy Commissioner (Development) Mysuru City Corporation: Gold ornaments worth 24 lakh; Silver articles worth Rs 4 lakh; 1 BMW CAR - Rs 17 lakh; 1 Hyundai CREATA CAR worth Rs 18 lakh; A house, a farmhouse and eight acres of agricultural land in Mysuru --- Total value Rs 2.5 crore.

7) A Nagesh, AEE, MUDA-Mysuru: A house, three sites, a commercial shop, 2.13 acres of land at Rattanahalli, Mysuru: 1 kg of gold ornaments; 900 gm of silver articles; Two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler --- Total value Rs 2.3 crore.

8) M Shankara Murthy, Senior Sub-Registrar, Nanjanagud, Mysuru district: Three four-wheelers; Four two-wheelers; 6 Sites, a house, 25 acres of agricultural land at Hanur; 2 Sites at Mysuru city; 2 Sites at Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district; 1 house at Mysuru and 1 house at Ajjipura, Hanur --- Total value Rs 2.63 crore.

9) Shankar Naik, Junior Engineer, RDPR Engineering Department, Shikaripur, Shivamogga (Searches still on).

10) K Prashanth, Superintendent Engineer, Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Ltd. Upper Tunga project Zone, Shimogga: Rs.26.36 lakh in cash; Gold jewellery - 3.3 kg; Silver articles-23 kg; 5.22 acres of land, a farmhouse, 3.21 acres of land in Shivamogga and bank deposit Rs 50 lakh --- Total value Rs 3.2 crore.

11) B R Kumar, labour officer, Manipal, Udupi: 275 gm of gold; 2.5 kg of silver; 2 four wheelers; Rs 3 lakh in cash; Rs 4 lakh FD in bank; One house and one site in Udupi; One site in Mysuru and Two sites, two acres of land in Hassan --- Total value Rs 1.4 crore.

12) A M Niranjan, Senior Geologist, Vikasa Soudha: Gold Jewellery - 1.44 kg; Silver-3.7 Kg; 2 four-wheelers; Investment in Mediquest Healthcare & Diagnostics lab - Rs 1 crore; 3 acres of land in Mangaluru and 1 site (50x80) at Kushalnagar, Kodagu --- Total value Rs 3.66 crore.

13) Vagish Basavananda Shettar, project engineer, Nirmithi Kendra, Haveri Sub-Division, Ranebennur; 500 gm gold jewellery; 2 kg silver articles; Rs 18.3 lakh in cash; 3 four-wheelers; 2 two-wheelers; 2 tractors; 16 sites, eight houses and 65 acres of agricultural land in Haveri --- Total value Rs 4.75 crore.

14) Jaranappa M Chinchilikar, Executive Engineer, KRIDL, Koppal; One under-construction (4,000 sq feet) building in Kalaburagi; One building (two storeys), a farmhouse in Bidar; Property-related documents have been recovered; One House at Koppal is yet to be searched; 1.5 crore FD in Bank account; 1 locker yet to be searched --- Total value Rs 3.5 crore.

15) C N Murthy, Executive Engineer, KIADB, Mysuru: 1.1 kg of gold jewellery; 3 kg of silver articles; Rs 7,76,000; Two four-wheelers; One two-wheeler; 1 site in Hebbal KIADB Housing Layout, Mysuru and 5 sites, three houses in Tumakuru --- Total value Rs 3.5 crore.