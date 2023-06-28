Karnataka: Lokayukta sleuths raid HESCOM Executive Engineer's residence

Lokayukta sleuths raided residence of HESCOM's Executive Engineer Shekhar Bahuroopi at Ramteerth Nagar in Belagavi on Wednesday.
Bahuroopi has been posted at Harpanhalli in Vijaynagar district and has a residence there.
Also read | Lokayukta sleuths conduct searches in KS&DL
While serving in Athani he was suspended in 2019 over allegations of misappropriation in flood works.
More details to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube