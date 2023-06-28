Lokayukta raids HESCOM Executive Engineer's residence

Karnataka: Lokayukta sleuths raid HESCOM Executive Engineer's residence

While serving in Athani Shekhar Bahuroopi was suspended in 2019 over allegations of misappropriation in flood works.

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 28 2023, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 10:10 ist
Karnataka Lokayukta. Credit: DH Photo

Lokayukta sleuths raided residence of HESCOM's Executive Engineer Shekhar Bahuroopi at Ramteerth Nagar in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Bahuroopi has been posted at Harpanhalli in Vijaynagar district and has a residence there.

Lokayukta sleuths conduct searches in KS&DL

While serving in Athani he was suspended in 2019 over allegations of misappropriation in flood works.

More details to follow...

