K'taka: Lokayukta to probe irregularities in KSDL

Karnataka: Lokayukta to probe 'scam' in procuring raw materials by KSDL

The union filed a complaint with the Lokayukta on February 21, citing a Rs 95-crore loss in the KSDL factory

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 05 2023, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 02:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Lokayukta police are set to probe alleged irregularities in Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), two weeks after the employees’ union alleged a scam in the procurement of raw materials worth Rs 800 crore. 

The union filed a complaint with the Lokayukta on February 21, citing a Rs 95-crore loss in the KSDL factory. The government-run KSDL manufactures the popular Mysore Sandal Soap and other aromatic products. 

Lokayukta Justice B S Patil told DH that the probe was delayed because the union took time to submit documents to substantiate the allegations. The recent raid on the premises of Prashanth Kumar, the son of BJP legislator Madal Virupakshappa, also held up the probe, he added. 

Also Read | Lokayukta officials raid BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's house in Channagiri

Virupakshappa was the chairman of KSDL, a post he quit on Friday after his son’s arrest. 

The union’s complaint has assumed significance in the wake of the bribery scandal. Justice Patil said that the complaint would be investigated soon. 

Lokayukta police sources said that the complaint would be investigated by registering a separate case. It will not be linked to the raid on Kumar. 

According to the union’s complaint, the KSDL factory has been facing losses for the last four years because of “persistent” corruption in procuring fragrances and other materials. The quality of soap has deteriorated because of the use of substandard raw materials, it adds. 

Raw materials and fragrances procured by KSDL are not tested at the Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), which was set up in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj by the union government to test raw materials and perfumes. 

The complaint alleges that KSDL rejected many tenders on the pretext of testing raw materials and fragrances.

Although some companies bid competitively, KSDL has awarded contracts to select companies in the last 30-35 years. Materials worth Rs 800 crore are said to have been purchased in 2022-23, in violation of the purchase and store manuals. There is no committee to take action on the irregularities, the complaint stated. 

Companies taking part in the tender cited an increase in the price of raw materials from 2-3 per cent to a whopping 70-140 per cent, according to the complaint. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lokayukta police
KSDL
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

 