Mahila Cong to protest govt's apathy towards wrestlers

Karnataka Mahila Congress to protest Centre's apathy towards women wrestler

Brij Bhushan must be immediately disqualified as an MP and strict action must be taken against him, Pushpa demanded

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2023, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 02:27 ist
Sakshi Malik, one of the trio spearheading the wrestlers' protest, being detained by Delhi police during their march to the new Parliament building on May 28. Credit: IANS Photo

The Congress women's wing in Karnataka will stage a protest in all the district centres against the Union government's 'apathy' towards women wrestlers, its president Pushpa Amarnath said on Thursday.

The police have harassed the wrestlers in spite of them staging a peaceful protest. Instead of taking action against Lok Sabha member and Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexual harassment, the women wrestlers were taken into police custody, she alleged.

Also Read | With ‘fight for liberty’ Mamata stands firm behind wrestlers

 

Brij Bhushan must be immediately disqualified as an MP and strict action must be taken against him, Pushpa demanded.

It is unfortunate that the situation has deteriorated to an extent where the sportspersons said they would throw their Olympic and Commonwealth Games medals into the Ganges river, she added. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Wrestlers
WFI
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Mahila Congress
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

 