Karnataka Mahila Congress to protest Centre's apathy towards women wrestler

The Congress women's wing in Karnataka will stage a protest in all the district centres against the Union government's 'apathy' towards women wrestlers, its president Pushpa Amarnath said on Thursday.

The police have harassed the wrestlers in spite of them staging a peaceful protest. Instead of taking action against Lok Sabha member and Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexual harassment, the women wrestlers were taken into police custody, she alleged.

Also Read | With ‘fight for liberty’ Mamata stands firm behind wrestlers

Brij Bhushan must be immediately disqualified as an MP and strict action must be taken against him, Pushpa demanded.

It is unfortunate that the situation has deteriorated to an extent where the sportspersons said they would throw their Olympic and Commonwealth Games medals into the Ganges river, she added.