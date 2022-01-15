Karnataka making unprecedented contributions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described Karnataka as a state making “unprecedented contributions to national progress.”

This came in response to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s tweet wishing Modi on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

“Makar Sankranti wishes to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka, a state which makes unprecedented contributions to national progress,” Modi said. “The Centre and state government will keep working for the empowerment of the people of the state.”

Bommai tweeted festive greetings to Modi and thanked him for the approval of synchronization of 18.78 lakh houseless and 6.61 lakh siteless households under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) scheme, which he said was long pending. “This is a Makar Sankranti gift from your goodself to Karnataka,” Bommai said.

Bommai was referring to synchronization of the state government’s data with the Centre’s Awaas+ database to make sure genuinely deprived households get housing benefits under the PMAY (Rural) scheme.

Earlier this week, Modi called up Bommai to enquire about his health following the Covid-19 infection. They spoke for about five minutes and Modi asked Bommai to take appropriate medical treatment, the chief minister’s office had said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: