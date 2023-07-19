Karnataka: Man hits dog to death for killing fowl

A man allegedly killed a dog, by hitting it against the kerb stone of the pavement and dragging it on the road, for killing his chicken at Kenchahalli on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.
A video clip of this incident has gone viral on social media.
The incident occurred near HKS School, Kenchahalli. It is alleged that he caught hold of the stray dog, tied its legs and killed it by hitting it against the kerb stone.
He quarrelled with the locals, who objected to his inhuman act. The people have demanded stern action against the person for his inhuman act. Efforts are on to trace the man, the police said.
