Karnataka: Man hits dog to death for killing fowl

Karnataka: Man hits dog to death for killing fowl

The people have demanded stern action against the person for his inhuman act.

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jul 19 2023, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 03:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly killed a dog, by hitting it against the kerb stone of the pavement and dragging it on the road, for killing his chicken at Kenchahalli on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

A video clip of this incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred near HKS School, Kenchahalli. It is alleged that he caught hold of the stray dog, tied its legs and killed it by hitting it against the kerb stone.

He quarrelled with the locals, who objected to his inhuman act. The people have demanded stern action against the person for his inhuman act. Efforts are on to trace the man, the police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

AI’s here, and we are not ready

AI’s here, and we are not ready

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

 