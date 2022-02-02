Biometric attendance for doctors in govt med colleges

Karnataka mandates biometric attendance for doctors govt in medical colleges

The rule comes following several complaints on unavailability of doctors in hospitals

  • Feb 02 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 23:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

To put an end to irregular attendance of doctors in government medical colleges and hospitals, the state government has made biometric attendance mandatory.

The Department of Medical Education has issued a circular directing deans and directors of all government-run medical colleges/hospitals to ensure biometric attendance by the doctors.

As mentioned in the circular, the doctors have to mark their attendance thrice during their working day -- during entry, during exit and also at 2 pm, post-lunch hour.

According to sources in the department, the biometric attendance has been made mandatory, following several complaints on unavailability of doctors in hospitals during duty hours.

“These complaints were rampant in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. Several elected representatives brought this to the notice of the minister concerned during various meetings,” said an official from the department.

As explained by the officials, there were complaints alleging that doctors serving in government medical colleges/hospitals run their own private hospitals and spend time there. “We have no objection, and in fact, there is a provision for private practice by the doctors. But that does not mean that they can practice even during the duty hours assigned to them in the government institutes,” the official informed.

The biometric attendance system is being followed in some of the institutions, however, it was not being implemented effectively, the official added.

