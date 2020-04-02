Karnataka: MCC lifts ban on poultry sale

Karnataka: MCC lifts ban on poultry sale

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2020, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 20:55 ist

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) lifted the ban on poultry sale on Thursday. The poultry shops are allowed to sell chicken three days a week.

The civic body had banned sales of poultry following the outbreak of bird flu in the city on March 16. MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde lifted the ban as Animal Husbandry department confirmed no more bird flu. Hence, the stalls are allowed to sell meat, chicken and egg on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

No permission for bakery

District In-charge Minister V Somanna directed not to open bakeries until the lockdown is lifted. Earlier, it was decided to open bakeries.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru City Corporation
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 