Karnataka: MCC lifts ban on poultry sale

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) lifted the ban on poultry sale on Thursday. The poultry shops are allowed to sell chicken three days a week.
The civic body had banned sales of poultry following the outbreak of bird flu in the city on March 16. MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde lifted the ban as Animal Husbandry department confirmed no more bird flu. Hence, the stalls are allowed to sell meat, chicken and egg on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.
No permission for bakery
District In-charge Minister V Somanna directed not to open bakeries until the lockdown is lifted. Earlier, it was decided to open bakeries.
