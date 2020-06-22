Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's father, domestic help test positive for coronavirus

Eighty-two-year old father of Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tested positive for COVID-19 while the results of other family members are awaited, the Minister said on Monday.

"My father's COVID19 test has come out positive. Anxiously waiting for reports of other family members. Praying for speedy recovery of my father," Sudhakar tweeted.

ನನ್ನ ತಂದೆಯವರ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ವರದಿ ಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ. ಕುಟುಂಬದ ಇತರೆ ಸದಸ್ಯರ ವರದಿಗಾಗಿ ಆತಂಕದಿಂದ ಕಾಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಹಾರೈಕೆ ಇರಲಿ. My father's COVID19 test has come out positive. Anxiously waiting for reports of other family members. Praying for speedy recovery of my father. — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) June 22, 2020

Later in another tweet, he said a domestic help in the family has also tested positive and was undergoing treatment at a designated hospital.

The Minister had earlier on Monday said his father was admitted to a hospital with complaints of fever and cough and had undergone the COVID-19 test.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In April, Sudhakar along with three other cabinet colleagues had undergone COVID-19 test, after they reportedly came in contact with the coronavirus positive video journalist of a Kannada news channel but the results turned out to be negative.

As of Monday evening, cumulatively 9,399 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 142 deaths and 5,730 discharges