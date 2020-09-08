Karnataka: Mega e-Lok-Adalat on September 19

A mega e-Lok-Adalat will be held on September 19 in all court complexes in the state. In a release, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority requested parties in pre-litigation cases to approach the legal services authorities concerned or committees prior to the date of mega e-Lok-Adalat through video conference.

The litigants whose cases are pending in courts are requested to approach the High Court Legal Services Committee, District Legal Services Authorities in the district headquarters, Taluk Legal Services Committees in every taluk and the Permanent Lok Adalats of the state.