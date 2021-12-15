Karnataka Minister accused of land grab, 15 Cong MLCs suspended

The Karnataka Legislative Council witnessed high drama on Wednesday as 15 Congress members were suspended for the day's session for a demonstration against Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj's alleged role in the usurping of land worth Rs 400 crore.

The controversy began Wednesday morning with Congress leaders moving an adjournment motion to discuss the land grabbing case, without mentioning the name of the minister. Congress chief whip M Narayanaswamy said a minister and a legislator were involved in the serious case of land grabbing.

Law Minister JC Madhuswamy pointed out that the case was in Court, following which Horatti ruled that there was no scope to discuss sub-judice matters and refused the motion.

Unimpressed, Congress MLCs continued to protest even as the session resumed after lunch.

Rushing to the Well of the House, the MLCs shouted slogans against the BJP government and demanded the resignation of the minister. As their protests continued unabated in spite of repeated pleas from the chairperson to maintain order, the BJP moved a motion for their suspension under Rule 327 of the House.

Horatti handed out a day's suspension to 15 MLCs: SR Patil, M Narayanaswamy, BK Hariprasad, Pratapchandra Shetty, CM Ibrahim, Nazeer Ahmed, RB Thimmapur, Basavaraj Patil Itagi, Aravinda Kumar Arali, UB Venkatesh, MA Gopalaswamy, CM Lingappa, Veena Achaiah, PR Ramesh and Harish Kumar.

However, they refused to leave. After about an hour of din, the House was adjourned for the day.

Speaking to reporters later, Narayanaswamy said, “We will seek the opportunity to discuss this issue on Thursday too.”

Narayanaswamy, Hariprasad and Ramesh told reporters that the a metropolitan magistrate court had, last month, directed a criminal case to be registered against five accused, including Basavaraj and MLC R Shankar, in connection with creation and registration of fake documents related to the land of one late Annaiappa and others in Kalkere village, K R Pura hobli, Bengaluru East taluk, before the land was partitioned and sold.

Narayanaswamy charged that Basavaraj and Shankar conspired to forge the land documents, registered it through an imposter, and sold the sites.

Basavaraj denied the allegation and called it "a conspiracy hatched by some invisible hands".

“It's an attempt to tarnish my image. An FIR was filed against me earlier, which the High Court quashed. I'll fight this in court. In the coming days, I'll reveal the conspirators."

Check out DH's latest videos: