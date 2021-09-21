Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani's Twitter account hacked

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday said his Twitter account has been hacked from a foreign location.

“My Twitter handle @NiraniMurugesh has been hacked from an unknown foreign location today. We do not know the exact origin and identity of the culprit,” he said in a statement. He urged people not to fall prey to any fraudulent messages posted by hackers and ignore any derogatory and unparliamentary messages on his account. “We have lodged a complaint with the Twitter and soon will be lodging with cyber cell police in Bengaluru,” the minister said.

He added that he is making efforts to retrieve the Twitter account.

The Minister also said his Facebook account was hacked recently and money was demanded through it.

