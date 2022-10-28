Karnataka Minister Nagesh seeks report on teaching at Arabic schools

Students at Arabic schools in the state, too, should have access to education facilities that are at par with other schools, said B C Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy and also the Kodagu district-In-charge Minister.

Nagesh also informed the media that his ministry has asked for a report regarding the teaching at Arabic schools.

“There are 106 aided and 80 non-aided Arabic schools in the state. There are allegations that teaching at these schools is not carried out according to the syllabus prescribed by the education department. The matter is being looked into by the department,” he said.

Nagesh noted that sciences and other languages were also not being taught in many of these schools. He was worried that students enrolled in these schools were not receiving the same education when compared to those in other aided schools.

Approximately, 27,000 students enrol at Arabic schools in the state every year. But only 2,000 of them make it to the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) level, he said. “In many schools, there is a huge difference in the number of students enrolled and attending. This should not happen,” he said.

Ratha Yatra launched

Nagesh also launched the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Ratha Yatra from the District Collector’s office complex in Madikeri on Thursday, and said that the history of rulers such as Kempegowda and other Mysuru kings were not given due importance in textbooks. Instead, the history of rulers like Tipu Sultan, was glorified.

“Before the British came to India, the local rulers had set an example of good administration by constructing cities, lakes and so on. The objective of the yatra is to recall the good administration given by the kings of Indian origin,” the minister said.

Kempegowda’s administration was people friendly and aimed at the overall welfare of citizens. He is a model for today’s politicians and officials, Nagesh added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 108 ft tall statue of Kempegowda in Bengaluru on November 11. Soil from all regions in the state will be collected towards the same,” he added. Earlier, the minister collected soil from the premises of the district administration and put it into the vehicle being brought as part of the ratha yatra.

The vehicle moved to Galibeedu, K Nidugane, Mekeri, Hakatturu, Hoskeri, Maragodu, Kanthuru Moornadu, Hodduru, Napoklu, Konanjageri, Nariyandada, Kakkabbe, Emmemadu, Ballamavati and Ayyangeri, from where the soil was collected