Karnataka Minister R B Thimmapur bats for revamping of excise policy

Excise Minister R B Thimmapur said on Saturday that there was a need to revamp the department and that a new excise policy would be introduced shortly after consulting with the chief minister.
“I have served as Excise minister in the past and based on my experience, I am planning to revamp the department and its functioning,” he told reporters at Lakshyanatti in the district.
The Congress party will continue its winning run in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections too, he said. The minister refused to accept felicitation offered by his supporters in view of the Odisha train tragedy.
