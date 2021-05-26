K'taka minister seeks Covid relief for schools staff

Karnataka minister seeks Covid-19 relief package for teaching, non- teaching staff in unaided schools

The appeal was made a day after B S Yediyurappa hinted that another financial package was under consideration for those affected by the lockdown

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 14:43 ist
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday appealed to the Chief Minister to announce a relief package for the teaching and non-teaching staff of private unaided schools, who are facing financial hardship due to Covid-induced lockdown.

The appeal was made a day after B S Yediyurappa hinted that another financial package was under consideration for those affected by the lockdown. The government has already announced a package of Rs 1,250 crore for various communities.

The Minister and the MLCs representing graduates and teachers' constituencies led a delegation of the teachers of private unaided schools and met Yediyurappa, said a statement issued by the office of Suresh Kumar. During the meeting, the Minister said many teachers are forced to eke out a living by selling fruits and vegetables.

"It is our duty to treat this community with dignity, which is protecting the interest of our children and the government's economic package will help them to gain self- confidence," Kumar was quoted as saying in the statement. The relief package of Rs 1,250 crore has been sanctioned to farmers, workers from unorganised sector, auto and cab drivers, street vendors among others. The state on Tuesday reported 22,758 new cases and 588 deaths due to Covid whereas there are 4.24 lakh active cases.

 

