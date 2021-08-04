Karnataka minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa skips secrecy oath, gets Raj Bhavan call

In a gaffe, Navalgund legislator Shankar Patil Munenkoppa skipped taking the oath of secrecy on Wednesday, resulting in Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath to him afresh in the evening.
At the swearing-in ceremony, Munenakoppa read out the oath of office twice instead of the oath of secrecy the second time.
He rushed to Raj Bhavan again in the evening where he took the oath again in the presence of the Governor and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.
“It is observed that [Munenakoppa] while taking the Oath of Office and Secrecy as minister has taken the Oath of Office twice and has not read the Oath of Secrecy. Hence, [Munenakoppa] was recalled to Raj Bhavan and the Governor of Karnataka administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy once again in the evening,” Governor’s Special Secretary R Prabhushankar said in a release.
