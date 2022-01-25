Karnataka minister Shashikala Jolle tests Covid-positive

Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle has tested Covid-19 positive on Monday and is in home isolation.

In a tweet late on Monday, Jolle informed that she has tested Covid-19 positive and as per the advice of the doctors, she was in home isolation and the condition of her health was good.

She has asked those who had come in her contact to get themselves tested and remain safe.

Check out latest DH videos here