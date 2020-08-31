Karnataka Minister Shashikala Jolle tests positive for Covid- 19

Karnataka Min Shashikala Jolle tests Covid-19 positive

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 31 2020, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 23:59 ist
Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle. Credit: DH

Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle on Monday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine.

"I have been confirmed Covid-19 positive. On the advice of the doctors, I'm under 14 days home quarantine. I request all those who had come in my contact to get tested and quarantine themselves," Jolle tweeted.

She said her health condition was currently normal and with love and wishes from everyone, would soon get back to serve the people.

Jolle is the newest addition to the list of Ministers in the Yediyurappa government who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh were among those who had tested positive and have now recovered.

shashikala jolle
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

