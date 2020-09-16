K'taka HM Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka ministers Basavaraj Bommai, K Gopalaiah test positive for Covid-19

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Sep 16 2020, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 12:36 ist
Basavaraja Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka’s Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah have tested positive for Covid-19. 

While Bommai is under home isolation, Gopalaiah has been hospitalised for treatment. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Bommai said he got himself tested after a work boy at his home tested positive for Covid-19. “While I have tested positive, I don’t have any symptoms, I’m healthy and isolated at home,”

Bommai asked everybody who came in contact with him recently to get tested and take precautionary measures. 

With this, Bommai might skip his visit to Delhi along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. 

Gopalaiah said he was hospitalised as a precaution on doctor’s advice, adding that he was doing fine. He also requested people who came in contact with him to take precautions. 

Earlier this week, Urban Development Minister BA Basavaraja (Byrathi) said he tested positive for Covid-19. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
K Gopalaiah

What's Brewing

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

 