Karnataka ministers Basavaraj Bommai, K Gopalaiah test positive for Covid-19

Karnataka’s Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah have tested positive for Covid-19.

While Bommai is under home isolation, Gopalaiah has been hospitalised for treatment.

Bommai said he got himself tested after a work boy at his home tested positive for Covid-19. “While I have tested positive, I don’t have any symptoms, I’m healthy and isolated at home,”

Bommai asked everybody who came in contact with him recently to get tested and take precautionary measures.

With this, Bommai might skip his visit to Delhi along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Gopalaiah said he was hospitalised as a precaution on doctor’s advice, adding that he was doing fine. He also requested people who came in contact with him to take precautions.

Earlier this week, Urban Development Minister BA Basavaraja (Byrathi) said he tested positive for Covid-19.