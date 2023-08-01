Karnataka Ministers hold discussion with Foxconn Chairman on investments in the state

Industries Minister M B Patil on Monday said that the Karnataka government had held "fruitful" discussions with Foxconn, a major iPhone assembler for Apple, about intended projects for which the company is keen to invest in the state.
Patil, IT/BT Minister Priyanka Kharge and Foxconn Chairman Young Liu were present at the discussions which took place at a private hotel in Chennai, a statement from the Industries Minister's office said.
Also Read | Foxconn plans $500 mn component factories in India
Speaking about the meeting, Patil said that the industrial and investment policies of the state government are conducive to nurturing an ecosystem favouring the growth of industries. Expressing happiness about the discussions, the minister said the talks held with the company chairman were "fruitful". Senior state government officials were also present at the meeting.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
B'luru museum hopes to sow curiosity in kids' minds
Almost taken for a ride
B'luru first Asian city to host World Coffee Conference
B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance
Bumrah back from injury, to lead in T20 against Ireland
Clash over 'urine-like odour' from girl's water bottle
Andhra councillor slaps self for failing to fulfil vows
3K PMLA, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs
Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse