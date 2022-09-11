Karnataka: Minor runs away from marriage, 'husband', parents held

Minor runs away from marriage, 'husband', parents held

DHNS,
  updated: Sep 11 2022, 02:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 02:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for marrying a 14-year-old girl by luring her family with money. Police also arrested the girl’s parents and another woman. 

Guruprasad, a resident of Chikkabettahalli near Vidyaranyapura, is accused of marrying the elder daughter of a labourer couple, at a temple in Vaderahalli on September 7. 

Guruprasad, who owns and drives an earthmover, allegedly took the help of Rajeshwari, who lives in his locality, to convince the girl’s parents. He allegedly paid Rs 10,000 to the girl’s family, who are tenants in the house owned by Rajeshwari in Chikkabettanahalli. 

The incident came to light within three hours of marriage. The girl ran away from the house and went to a paying guest accommodation, where her mother worked until a week ago. Her aunt (mother’s sister) currently works in the PG. 

The girl met the PG owner and told him about her marriage, who informed the police. Police arrested Guruprasad, the girl’s parents and Rajeshwari. 

“We have learnt that Guruprasad was married twice and separated. He wanted to marry a young girl. When he approached the family, he was shown two girls: the victim and the 20-year-old daughter of her aunt. Guruprasad chose to marry the victim,” said an officer from the Yelahanka New Town police station. 

The teen is in presently in the government girls’ home.

Karnataka News
child marriage

