Karnataka: Miscreants spoil tomato crops worth Rs 20 lakh

Karnataka: Miscreants spoil tomato crops worth Rs 20L

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Gundlupet (Chamarajnagar),
  • Aug 03 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 22:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

At a time when tomato prices are skyrocketing, miscreants allegedly cut and spoiled tomato crops worth over Rs 20 lakh cultivated in a one-acre plot of land at Kebbepura in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajnagar district on Wednesday night. 

As per the complaint filed by farmer Manjunath in Begur police station, he had cultivated tomato crops in a two-acre plot of land. The tomatoes were about to ripen in a week's time. Manju guarded the crops till 9 pm on Wednesday and then headed home.

But on Thursday morning, when he visited the farm land, he noticed that the miscreants had cut the crops and spoiled them. 

"I have spent Rs 2 lakh to cultivate these crops. I have pledged jewels, taken loans from self help groups to arrange money for it. Traders had visited and had seen the crops. I would have got Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh if I had sold the tomatoes from crops which are spoiled now. The government must give compensation else I will hang myself," Manjunath stated. 

Begur police of Gundlupet taluk have registered a case. They visited the farm land on Thursday and said that miscreants might have done it out of  jealousy or personal vengeance.

An investigation is under way.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
tomatoes

