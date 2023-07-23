Karnataka: Mission Amrit Sarovar yet to achieve target

Hubballi, dhns: To nurture bio-diversity and increase storage capacity of the water bodies, the Central government has launched an ambitious project-- Mission Amrit Sarovar. But, implementation of the project in the district has not yet achieved the set target though the deadline is nearing.

To mark the 75th year of the independence, the Union government has launched the mega project. As many as 170 water bodies have been taken up for revival under the project in the district. Of them, only 93 water bodies that include agriculture ponds, Kalyanis, and Pushkaranis have been rejuvenated and developed so far. These are the very water bodies that supplied water to people, cattle, birds, flora-fauna, agriculture and fisheries for decades.

But, greens express concern that encroachment of water bodies was increasing in the recent past. This had posed a threat to their existence itself. In some cases, water bodies were being contaminated by throwing plastic, and solid waste in them. Soil eroded from hills and nearby farm land was also joining the water bodies. This had been affecting ecological balance.

They also said, the deadline for reviving water bodies under the Central project in the district was nearing (August 15). By that time, the officials should reach the target by reviving all the water bodies. The government should do this on priority.

Explaining about the type of works taken up under the project, officials said, desiltation, bund construction, plantation, inflow and outflow passages works were being taken up. Financial support had been taken up from the MGNREG, MP fund, corporates, and Dharmasthal Grameenabhivrudhi Samsthe. Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh could be spent for reviving each water body.

"The storage capacity of water body, which can store 10,000 cubic metre water now, will be increased to 40,000 to 50,000 cubic metre after its revival," said zilla panchayat officials.

Zilla Panchayat deputy director B S Muganurmath said, the civil and beautification works of 62 lakes had been taken up by the Irrigation Department. Desiltation, and bund construction (pitching) works had been taken up under the MGNREG. Works of some lakes had been delayed as there was water in them.