Karnataka MLC polls: BSY waiting for HDK's response on JD(S) support

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he has sought support from JD(S) in constituencies where it has not fielded candidates in the legislative council polls and is waiting for the response from JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to media persons in Shivamogga, he said Kumaraswamy might respond to it by Sunday.

"We will wait for it. BJP will win 15 seats in the council polls and obtain a majority in the upper house. The results of the council polls will be a pointer to the forthcoming assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls," he said.

