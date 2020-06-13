MLC polls: DCs to coordinate candidates, voters' travel

Karnataka MLC polls: DCs to coordinate candidates, voters' travel amid COVID-19

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 13 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 05:23 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

As the state readies for elections to the Legislative Council amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has asked the district officials to coordinate the travel of all the candidates and the voters.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, the respective DCs of various districts have been asked to provide details of all the MLAs who have been quarantined and to coordinate with them for their travel for the polls on June 29. Even those staying in the containment zones will be allowed to travel for the purpose of elections, the order said.

The polls will be conducted keeping in mind social distancing norms, while also ensuring appropriate protective gear for everyone taking part in the process, the order added.

The government has appointed tourism department director K N Ramesh as the nodal officer for the polls.

COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka
MLC

