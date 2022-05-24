Karnataka MLC polls: JD(S) fields T A Sharavana

Karnataka MLC polls: JD(S) fields jeweller T A Sharavana

Sharavana is known to be close to JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 14:34 ist

The JD(S) on Tuesday fielded party spokesperson T A Sharavana for the June 3 Karnataka Legislative Council elections. 

Sharavana, who has served as an MLC once previously and completed his term two years ago, will now contest for the MLC seat to be elected by MLAs. 

Sharavana, the owner of Shri Sai Gold Palace and president of Karnataka Jewellery Association, is known to be close to JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. 

In 2017, Sharavana even started the 'Appaji Canteen' in honour of Gowda, to serve subsidised food on the lines of the Indira Canteen.

Of the seven MLC seats for which elections are scheduled, the BJP can win four, Congress two and JD(S) one. So, Sharavana is poised to enter the upper house for the second time.
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
MLC elections
H D Deve Gowda
JD(S)

What's Brewing

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

The era of borderless data is ending

The era of borderless data is ending

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

 