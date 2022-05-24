Karnataka MLC polls: JD(S) fields jeweller T A Sharavana

The JD(S) on Tuesday fielded party spokesperson T A Sharavana for the June 3 Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

Sharavana, who has served as an MLC once previously and completed his term two years ago, will now contest for the MLC seat to be elected by MLAs.

Sharavana, the owner of Shri Sai Gold Palace and president of Karnataka Jewellery Association, is known to be close to JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

In 2017, Sharavana even started the 'Appaji Canteen' in honour of Gowda, to serve subsidised food on the lines of the Indira Canteen.

Of the seven MLC seats for which elections are scheduled, the BJP can win four, Congress two and JD(S) one. So, Sharavana is poised to enter the upper house for the second time.

