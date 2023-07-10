Karnataka MLCs raise vehicle parking issue at Vidhana Soudha

Days after MLAs complained of facing trouble at toll gates on highways, MLCs raised the issue of vehicle parking at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

During Zero Hour in the Legislative Council, MLC DS Arun lamented that space to park vehicles of elected representatives has shrunk due to an increase in the number of visitors to Vidhana Soudha.

"Many are carrying passes to visit Vidhana Soudha. There's no idea if they have original passes issued by elected representatives or fake ones. It is causing inconvenience and the government has to resolve this issue," Arun urged.

The discussion led members to complain about misuse of vehicle passes, with some even saying that 'power-brokers' visit Vidhana Soudha.

MLCs TA Sharavana, Shashil Namoshi, YA Narayanaswamy and others joined in to say that the situation is so bad that they have to park their vehicles elsewhere before coming to Vidhana Soudha. They said that the misuse of vehicle passes was another reason for the chaos.

Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil conceded that passes are being misused by middlemen. "Middlemen are misusing the names of legislators and getting passes to enter Vidhana Soudha. We will soon put an end to it," Patil said.

Reacting to this, MLC P Muniraju Gowda asked the minister to specify what he meant by 'middlemen'. "Let the minister clarify whether these middlemen who are entering Vidhana Soudha are involved in transfers," he said.

Patil said it is a known fact that "all types of middlemen and power-brokers" come to Vidhana Soudha.

The minister assured that all efforts would be made to put an end to the menace.

Sharavana suggested that the government should think of introducing QR Code-based technology to solve the issue as physical passes can be misused and even the police cannot question people who flash the passes.

MLC wants space for namaz

JD(S) MLC BM Farooq on Monday requested the government to provide space to perform namaz in the Vidhana Soudha premises. He tried to draw the attention of the House by raising this during Zero Hour. However, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil did not respond to Farooq's demand.