Karnataka: Mother of boy beaten to death by teacher succumbs to her injuries

In a tragic development, the mother of a nine-year-old boy, who was beaten to death by his teacher, succumbed to her injuries sustained after being attacked by the same teacher, at the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi on Thursday.

The shocking incident took place at the Government Model Primary School at Hadli village in Gadag district on December 17. While the nine-year-old boy, Bharat Barakeri, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, his mother Geetha Barakeri, a teacher in the same school who was attacked with a shovel by the guest teacher, Muttappa Yallappa Hadagali, died on Thursday.

Hadagali had beaten Bharat to death and then threw him off the first floor of the school. The accused had also attacked Geetha, who had rushed to save her son.

Hadagali has been arrested by the police, who had formed a special team to nab him after he had disappeared after the incident.

Gadag SP Shivaprakash Devaraju said that preliminary inquiries revealed that the accused teacher had committed the crime to vent his anger on Geetha.

Geetha was reportedly close to the other staff of the school during a tour, which angered Hadagali who couldn't tolerate her closeness with others. As a result of this, the accused teacher first vented his anger on the child before assaulting the mother, Devaraju said.

However, the exact cause for his dastardly act is yet to be ascertained, Devaraju added.

The accused and Geetha had fought during a recent tour with students. Geetha was maintaining distance from him since then, sources said.