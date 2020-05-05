Karnataka moves to resume development works as lockdown eases

Desperate to get development works going, the Finance department headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has signalled willingness to approve projects that were put on hold due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 2020-21 Budget, with a Rs 2.37 lakh crore outlay, is yet to take off because of the pandemic. The budget promised works across sectors - irrigation, agriculture, Bengaluru development and so on. But all projects - new and ongoing - were put on hold and expenditure was restricted to salaries, pensions and basic administrative costs.

“But the Finance department is convinced that ongoing projects in some departments are necessary,” Additional Chief Secretary (finance) ISN Prasad said in a circular.

All administrative departments have been asked to identify projects by prioritising them based on necessity. “For all ongoing projects that are necessary to be implemented, prior concurrence should be obtained. If new projects are necessary for implementation, proposals should be submitted to seek clearance. The Finance department’s permission should be obtained before approving any new project or work,” Prasad said in the circular.

Projects already approved, but not tendered, or those tendered without work orders issued and those approved, tendered and ordered for work should be taken up only after the Finance department’s permission.

It is only now that revenues have started flowing in, after the government permitted property registrations and sale of liquor. But the fiscal road ahead is long. “The lockdown has stalled resource mobilisation and even if the lockdown goes, it’ll take quite some time for the financial situation to recover,” Prasad said.