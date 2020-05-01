Karnataka moves towards flattening COVID-19 curve

It looks like Karnataka can breathe easy on the Covid-19 front, if numbers are anything to go by.

The state appears to be flattening the curve, considering the slow growth in number of cases compared with the exponential increase in cases reported elsewhere in the world. Though complaints on the number of tests remain, data shows that the increase in the number of cases has remained on the lower side even after the testing capacity in the state was ramped up in the second half of April.

Also, the slow growth rate of cases highlights the effectiveness of the lockdown and social distancing measures. On April 15, the state had 315 cases and this increased to 589 on May 1, clocking an average daily growth rate of 5.8% — far lower than the national average of 13%.

‘Flattening the curve’ refers to a situation where the number of cases does not increase beyond the health infrastructure’s ability to handle such cases.

The highest single-day spike in Karnataka was on April 17, when 44 cases were reported, while the samples tested on the day was 1,812.

Since then, the second highest number of cases was on April 30, when 30 were tested positive and 4,752 samples were tested.

Recoveries by patients is also encouraging. In hotspots such as Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru district, the number of active cases is fewer than the number of Covid-19 positive patients discharged from hospitals. Of the 589 cases, 251 were discharged and 315 were active.

Dr C N Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and nodal officer for lab testing, said that the state has been able to control the exponential growth in the number of cases, which was a good development. “Number of cases is definitely not spiking. Data indicates that we are marching towards flattening the curve,” he said.

Till date, around 52,000 people were tested and 589 were found positive — a positivity rate of 1.1%, compared to the national average of 4%. All the deaths due to the pandemic were only among those with co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and other diseases, he added.