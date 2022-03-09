Karnataka mulls direct train, flights between Ayodhya and Anjanadri

Pilgrims visiting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh can soon visit Anjanadri — the birthplace of 'Sri Rama Bhakta' Lord Hanuman in Koppal district of Karnataka by taking a direct train or flight. Karnataka Muzrai minister Shashikala Jolle on Wednesday told the Legislative Council that the state government is in the process of starting both the rail and air services to facilitate easy travel of pilgrims between both places with a distance of more than 1,500 km.

Replying to a question by BJP MLC N Ravikumar, the minister said, "In the coming days we (state government) are planning to start both rail and air services from Ayodhya to Anjanadri Hill in Koppal." She further explained that the Religious Endowment department is acquiring about 13 acres of land near the historic Anjanadri hill for various developmental activities including building of infrastructure facility to cater to pilgrims and tourists. "We are also thinking of introducing special packages and we are still working on the features. Already we have had two rounds of meeting with the stakeholders and the details will be finalised soon," the minister briefed.

Check out DH's latest videos