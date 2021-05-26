Karnataka mulls incentive scheme for oxygen production

The state government is planning to come up with a scheme to incentivise oxygen production, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said Wednesday.

The government will come out with the details of the scheme soon. Officials have been directed to chart out the details of the proposed initiative, said Shettar, the minister in charge of oxygen supply management.

Commenting on oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients in Karnataka, Shettar said that continuous talks with the Centre had yielded fruit. "The Centre has issued an order to supply 1,200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen," he said.

The 1,200 MT allocation includes 830 MT from the state's main producers, 60 MT from MSME PSA plant authorized by the Centre and 310 MT is to be brought from other states (240 MT from Maharashtra and 70 MT Orissa), Shettar explained.

Buffer stock storage

Shettar also directed officials to increase buffer stock storage capacity of liquid medical oxygen in all districts to 20 MT. Ensuring the buffer storage will help districts, especially during emergencies, according to the minister.

Oxygen is supplied to districts based on the active caseload. Oxygen supply to all hospitals is being monitored, he said. Over the last five days, Karnataka has received 889.93 MT, 855.21 MT, 1,062.71 MT, 899.22 MT and 728.36 MT of oxygen, respectively, he said.

Shettar said that two 500 litres per minute oxygen generators were functional in Yadgir and Kolar. Another 1,000 LPM plant became operational at Kalaburagi on May 22, he said.

Measures are being taken to revive inoperative oxygen generation units across the state. There is a proposal to launch oxygen production at Yermaras in Raichur by handing over the oxygen unit to private parties, Shettar added.