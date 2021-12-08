Karnataka mulls one-day land conversion plan

In a move that will directly impact land transactions, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday said the state government is considering tweaking the existing laws to allow converting agricultural plots for non-agricultural use in a day.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said the new scheme is aimed at preventing "unnecessary hassles" faced by landowners. "People who bought land had to wait six months for conversion. Henceforth, the government will convert land within a day of applying," he said.

Conversion of land, known commonly as DC conversion as it is done by the deputy commissioners, is seen as a cumbersome process mired in bureaucratic red-tape.

Making land conversion easy will come after the government, last year, liberalised agricultural landholding by allowing non-agriculturists to buy farmlands.

However, Ashoka said there will be some conditions imposed on those seeking to convert land. For instance, the land for which conversion is sought should not be encroached, or reserved for the welfare of Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes. "If the conditions are fulfilled, the government will allow for conversion within a day," he said.

The minister admitted flaws in the existing land conversion process. People who have invested on land are forced to pay a large amount as interest and face delays at the same time, he rued. "Many who bought land to set up industries are facing problems due to the rules. Considering this, the government is planning to allow land conversion in a day," he reiterated.

The minister also pointed out that people are forced to run from pillar to post for land conversion. "Those who purchased land had to pay up to Rs 5 lakh per acre for land conversion," he said.

Last year, the government decided to introduce a 30-day limit to authorise the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural or industrial purposes.

Also last year, the Karnataka Land Reforms Act was amended allowing a company or organisation facing losses 'due to various reasons beyond its control' to sell the land allotted to them for industrial, housing projects, educational or other purposes after a period of seven years. This was not allowed under Section 109 of the Act previously.

