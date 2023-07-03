Karnataka: Municipal workers demand permanent jobs

The federation of municipal workers' associations in Karnataka has demanded permanent recruitment of 53,000 sanitation workers in the state, and compensation to retired workers and families of deceased workers.

At a press conference on Monday, the federation demanded that the government pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to retired workers and the families of workers who have died since 2018 due to illness. They also sought government jobs to family members of the deceased workers.

The federation also suggested that the government amend the Pourakarmika Gruha Bhagya Yojana to provide houses to sanitation workers.