Karnataka: Municipal workers demand permanent jobs

Karnataka: Municipal workers demand permanent jobs

The federation also suggested that the government amend the Pourakarmika Gruha Bhagya Yojana to provide houses to sanitation workers. 

Desmond Dass
Desmond Dass, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2023, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 01:34 ist
Pourakarmikas. Credit: DH File Photo

The federation of municipal workers' associations in Karnataka has demanded permanent recruitment of 53,000 sanitation workers in the state, and compensation to retired workers and families of deceased workers. 

At a press conference on Monday, the federation demanded that the government pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to retired workers and the families of workers who have died since 2018 due to illness. They also sought government jobs to family members of the deceased workers. 

Also Read | Anganwadi, Asha workers across Karnataka in limbo

The federation also suggested that the government amend the Pourakarmika Gruha Bhagya Yojana to provide houses to sanitation workers. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Municipal Workers
Pourakarmikas
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

 