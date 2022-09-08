NEET topper aims to emulate elders in family of doctors

Karnataka: NEET topper wants to emulate elders in family of doctors

Rucha is placed second at the state level

Rucha Pawashe is on cloud nine with her fourth rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Rucha is placed second at the state level. The student from KLES Raja Lakhamgouda Pre-University College of Science was expecting a good ranking, but breaking into the top 10 came as a surprise.

Rucha, born in a family of doctors at Uchgaon village in Belagavi taluk, would be a fourth generation doctor on completion of MBBS.

Her great grandfather, grandfather, father, mother and elder brother are doctors.

The Pawashe family has been providing health services for people from Uchgaon and surrounding villages for over 100 years. 

The student had taken a year’s break to prepare for NEET. Rucha took help from different study materials and solved past question papers to ace the exam.

She said the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was her first choice for admission to the medical course, but would give a thought for a college nearer home if needed. 

